Not all NFL players are thrilled with the idea of playing this upcoming season. Philadelphia Eagles’ Marquise Goodwin took to social media to announce he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns of COVID-19.

Family is top of mind for Goodwin. His wife, Morgan, had a baby girl in February after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Goodwin broke down in more detail on his YouTube page.

By opting out, Goodwin will forgo his $3.95 million base salaries this year and will instead receive a cash advance from the NFL. The advance will be either $350,000 if the NFL decides he has a medical reason to opt-out, or $150,000 if they decide there is no medical reason.

Goodwin is putting over family before football and considering the current climate can you blame him?