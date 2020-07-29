Everyone has their own theories about COVID-19 and Michael Porter Jr’s theory is a wild one.

During a Snapchat Q&A, Porter said he believes COVID-19 is being used for “population control” and that the dangers of the virus are being exaggerated. Clevis Murray of The Athletic shared some of the 22-year-old’s remarks.

Michael Porter Jr. via Snapchat: "Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled." — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 29, 2020

Porter continued on his rant, claiming that he hasn’t ever received a vaccination.

“I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that,” he said.

Porter would have been required to be vaccinated as a student at Missouri during his one year on campus in 2017-18 unless he received a medical or religious exemption.

Porter’s take could provoke some backlash around the NBA. Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns back in April to COVIS-19. Towns aren’t going to like Porter’s take on all of this.

This wouldn’t be the first time Porter has turned over the ball on social media this year. Two days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Porter tweeted prayers for the police officers who have since been charged in his death. “As much as you pray for George’s family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hating them … Pray that God changes their hearts.”

Porter is entitled to his opinions. Hopefully, going forward, he will do more research before making them.