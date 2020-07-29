Scottie Pippen was in the middle of a ton of scrutiny during the airing of The Last Dance documentary. Many felt that there was a rift between Michael Jordan and Pippen following the airing.

On Tuesday, Pippen denied the stories, stating that he “wasn’t upset” about the documentary or his role in it.

“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago?” Pippen told Dan Gelson of The Associated Press. “It didn’t bother me at all. It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

Advertisement

Jordan did state several times that there wouldn’t be a Jordan with Pippen. Ironically, Jordan did throw Pippen under the bus on numerous occasions during the documentary.

Pippen won six NBA championships with the Bulls, was a seven-time All-Star and won two Olympic gold medals. He’s now an NBA analyst, primarily for the ESPN studio show, The Jump.

In the end, both players needed each other to make the Bulls dynasty work. If you missed any of The Last Dance documentary series, you can now find it streaming on Netflix.