As protests continue around the country in an attempt to bring attention to the police brutality and additional issues in America, the NYPD has been reportedly using tactics to slow the momentum of the demonstrations, but their strategies are teetering on its legality.

What some are labeling as kidnapping, police officers in NYC have been seen and in this instance, recorded arresting protesters, taking them away in unmarked vehicles, and taking them to unknown locations before being released. As shown, other protesters tried to interfere with the state-sanctioned “kidnapping”, but were aggressively blocked by other officers.

These incidents have become regular occurrences in Portland, OR with federal law enforcement, but it seems the NYPD is mimicking the Portland situation.

Advertisement