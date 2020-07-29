[WATCH] Man Gives DNA Test Results to Wife On Child’s Birthday and Proves He Isn’t The Father

She got it how she lived.

A viral video of a birthday surprise gone wrong shows a woman, who appears to be happy at first after her child’s birthday. The woman was given a gift on her child’s birthday by the man recording the video, which was the first sign something was going to go down.

After the woman unwrapped several bags and taking several guesses as to what she was about to receive, her reaction while reading what was wrapped in gift paper was the present that the unfortunate man was looking for.

