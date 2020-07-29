In a highly circulated and now-viral video, two female NYPD officers are recorded smoking out of a hookah pipe that was in their marked patrol car. As demands to defund the police and specifically the NYPD intensify, this video further solidifies the reasoning.

Mayor DeBlasio announced a $1 billion cut in the 2020-21 fiscal year, while Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the cut, saying, “I don’t know what it means. Does it mean I am less safe? Where did you take the billion dollars from? Does it mean I’m more safe? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don’t know what it means.”

From the looks of the video below, it looks like it means that the police are going to be doing less work.

