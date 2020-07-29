Anyone who truly knows their Dirty South Hip Hop history knows the longstanding beef between ATL rappers Jeezy, T.I. and Gucci Mane. The aforementioned two sat down face to face and chopped it up on Tip’s Expeditiously podcast about how the trio could create a peace treaty, which would be monumental for the rap game, but best for their hometown of ATL.

The issues between the three ATLiens seem to be almost irreconcilable, with some incidents that have turned violent and at least one, where someone from Jeezy’s camp was shot and killed by Gucci Mane, so even to have the discussion was a monumental move.

Even with all of the positive discussion about the reconciliation, Mr. 1017 has yet to respond to the white flag discussion.

