Since earlier this month, Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi was arrested and held on a $1.2 million bond for his alleged involvement in two separate shootings that left three adults and two children injured. At a bond hearing on Tuesday, Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, was considered a top enforcer of the TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) gang, where homicide detectives speculate he was “either calling the shots on who is being targeted or he does the shootings.”

Yoshi’s bond was upped to $1.82 million and his attorney mentioned that when and if able to post bond, Edwards would be living in South Florida. The judge also said the rapper would be on an 8 PM to 6 AM curfew and “will be allowed to record music but won’t be allowed to make any social media postings, and firearms won’t be allowed where he stays.”

In the shootings that took place in April and July, investigators were able to trace Edwards through the alleged vehicle rentals he used during each shooting. Detectives say both cars were rented by Edwards’ girlfriend and matched the timeframe of the respective shootings.

Advertisement