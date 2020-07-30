The Legendary Roots Crew is mourning the loss of their founding member Malik B. Co-founder Black Thought has hit Instagram to share with fans a picture of himself alongside Malik and Questlove before sharing a touching note.

“We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none,” Black Thought wrote. “We resurrected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. “

You can read the full message below. Rest in Peace to Malik B.

