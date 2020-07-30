Dr. Dre Reportedly Reveals He Does Have a Prenuptial Agreement With Nicole Young

It was previously reported that Dr. Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Nicole requested spousal support and a division of property. Dre responded to her petition and he’s fine with paying spousal support, but the latter will be according to their prenuptial agreement.

TMZ reported that there wasn’t a prenup, and claims Nicole didn’t mention it in her petition.

Dr. Dre is worth a whopping $800 million, so a prenup was necessary at some point.

The couple has been married since 1996, and it looks like they’re taking the steps to make their separation legal.

The Hip Hop mogul lists their date of separation as March 27, 2020, which is right around the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.