Next time you see Drake there might be new ice around his neck. His jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, showed two new pieces made for the 6ix God, which are crafted after the late Tupac Shakur.

“Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project,” Jason wrote. “Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur.”

According to Complex, each piece is valued at $300,000 and are placed on a diamodn chain with 70 carats of flawless white and natural yellow diamond along with a half a kilo of gold. To create the pieces, 150 hours of work was done.

You can pop the set below. If you had the cash to blow, would you cop these?