After a month-long battle with the novel coronavirus, former GOP Presidential Candidate Herman Cain has died. Cain was hospitalized on July 1 with COVID-19 and it was announced on Thursday that disease ultimately took the 74-year-old’s life.

Cain’s health status was often updated on his Twitter account with good and bad news posted as his health changed. Cain had the virus for two days before he was admitted to the hospital.

Cain who supported Trump as president was in attendance at his first official campaign rally of 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20th. It was not confirmed that he caught the viral disease at the rally, but it is possible considering the lack of social distancing among the large crowd and the minimal use of face masks.

Cain was considered for a position in Trump’s federal reserve after the election but was not selected. The Black Republican ran for President of the United States in 2012 but ultimately lost to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.