Kanye West’s Petition to Appear on NJ Presidential Ballot Reportedly Has 600 Signatures That Are Incomplete or Has Same Handwriting

Kanye West’s Petition to Appear on NJ Presidential Ballot Reportedly Has 600 Signatures That Are Incomplete or Has Same Handwriting

Kanye West’s mental health is raising concerns, but he’s determined to keep his campaign alive for the 2020 Presidential election. At what cost though?

Election law attorney Scott Salmon filed a formal complaint against the multi-hyphenate to appear on the New Jersey ballot.

The complaint says there are more than 600 signatures that are incomplete or are written with the same handwriting. Many appeared nearly identical, including lower-case i’s dotted with a small circle and some didn’t even have addresses, according to Salmon

Advertisement

Kanye West exceeded the 800 signatures required to appear on the NJ ballot with 1,327 signatures.

That was just one problem with the rapper’s submission which Salmon described as ‘egregiously bad, almost to a degree insulting’, Politico reported.

“Mr. West’s petitions do not contain the valid signatures of 800 qualified voters and should have been rejected by the Division,” Salmon wrote.

Check out screenshots of the alleged petition below. What are your thoughts?

31352016 8574469 Many appear nearly identical including lower case i s dotted wit a 20 1596078137410