Kehlani is taking action to distance herself from Tory Lanez.

The past several weeks have been a mystery surrounding what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. While the investigation on the incident is pending, we have gotten stories from those who consider themselves credible.

On Tuesday, ironically the Canadian rapper’s birthday, Megan took to Instagram Live to address the occurrences of the past several weeks. The “Savage” rapper fought back tears in an emotional live session, detailing the surgical aftermath of being shot in both feet and checking those who joked about the situation.

Advertisement

“I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody,” Megan continued. “I didn’t deserve to get shot. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn’t break tendons.

In addition, she continues to grieve the loss of her late parents and grandmother. Her mother introduced her to rapping and managed the Houston rapper’s career until her passing.

Well Kehlani has taken a stand to support her friend, Megan Thee Stallions. The Houston Hottie is featured on the Bay Area singer’s latest project, added her “Real Hot Girl Skit” to the album. Tory Lanez is also featured on a standout track on that project entitled “Can I.” Despite its popularity on Good Until It Wasn’t, fans were curious about Tory’s inclusion going forward. Kehlani is looking to go in a different direction following the incident.

“Full transparency cuz I believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song,” said Kehalni. “His verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.