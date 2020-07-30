Last night was not one for sleeping. And every time, it’s hard not to think, IS THIS THE BIG ONE?

Throughout the night and early into the morning, a series of earthquakes rattled the Los Angeles area. A magnitude 4.2 quake, was reported at 4:29 a.m. and centered in San Fernando, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Of course, the aftershocks aren’t too far behind. As a number of smaller quakes followed throughout the early morning; including a magnitude 3.3 earthquake at 4:38 a.m. and a magnitude 3.8 temblor at 6:48 a.m., both in San Fernando, according to the USGS.

“Today’s quakes are garden variety California quakes,” tweeted seismologist Lucy Jones. She said they were centered in an area with numerous faults, near the 1994 Northridge and 1971 Sylmar quakes “The good [ordinary] life of the Golden State.”

“What does it mean? It means you live in California,” she said.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries due to the quake.