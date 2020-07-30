There is nothing like putting your money where your mouth is to produce real action.

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand committed to donating $100 million over 10 years to fight systemic racism early last month. Now their initial partners have been revealed.

Jordan Brand will donate $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement (FICPFM) and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter.

Partners will prioritize their work in cities where Black people are “underrepresented in registration and turnout numbers, relative to their share of the overall population,” according to a company statement.

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are committed to impacting the lives of the Black Community and eliminating systemic racism and Black voter suppression.@NAACP_LDF @ficpfm @BlackVotersMtr — Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 29, 2020

“The $100 million commitment was just the start. We are moving from commitment to action,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “Our initial partners can directly impact the social and political well-being of the Black community. We will have a disciplined focus on social justice, economic justice and education, as the most effective ways for us to eliminate the systemic racism that remains in society.”