Michelle Obama launched her podcast this week and her husband, former President Barack Obama was the best guest for the first episode.

Michelle explained what made her fall in love with Barack. “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. And that’s how I was raised,” she says. “I can say that my family, my neighborhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours.”

“It wasn’t just my looks. But that’s okay,” he quipped.

Advertisement

Barack is known to be a jokester, and makes a few witty remarks throughout the 49 minute interview.

The former First Lady says they’ve been “spending a lot of time together in quarantine,” and he jokingly responded, “You don’t seem too happy about that.”

The Becoming author credits the quality time for allowing them to envision their future. “We’ve had a great time. “We’ve had some interesting conversations because these are some crazy times… We’ve spent a lot of time talking about how our views of community shape who we are, shape our choices and shape our reactions,” she shares.

Barack added, “When you and I think about what’s the inheritance we’d like to leave Malia and Sasha [Obama], more than anything what it would be is that they’re living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody. Celebrates and sees everybody. Because we know that if we’re not around, that those girls are in a society like that. They’ll be fine.”