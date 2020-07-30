‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’ ‘One on One’ and More Classic Black Sitcoms Will Be On Netflix

There was a time where Moesha, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, use to run TV with their UPN runs. Now, we get to see them again as Netflix has received the rights to seven classic Black sitcoms.

It will all start with Moesha that will air on August 1, The Game season one through three will air on August 15, Sister, Sister will air on September 1, Girlfriends will air on September 11, The Parkers will air on October 1 and wrap with Half & Half and One on One airing on October 15.

Which of these series are you excited to see?

