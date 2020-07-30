The news out of Chicago continues as three Chicago police officers and a carjacking suspect were shot at the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said. Two other officers were injured in the arrest.

One officer was shot in the neck as officers were arresting a carjacking suspect at the 25th District station at 5555 West Grand Avenue. A doctor at Illinois Masonic said a breathing tube was put in to protect his airway and they are working to stabilize him.

A second officer was shot in the hip and transported to Loyola University Medical Center. A third officer was shot in a protective vest and the bullet did not penetrate through. That officer was also taken to Loyola Medical Center.

Advertisement

Two other officers suffered chest pains and were taken to Loyola Medical Center for treatment.

Superintendent David Brown asked for prayers for the officers and the department as a whole.

“I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience every day protecting the residents of Chicago,” he said. “When they leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything, they risk everything protecting all of us.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.