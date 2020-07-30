While fans are ready to see the clash of The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA is continuing to keep the community first. The league announced on July 29, a new community testing program that will provide thousands of no-cost COVID-19 PCR tests in Orlando, Fla. and team markets nationwide.

The program is a part of NBA Together, the league’s global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families, and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic, tipped off earlier this month and will run through August.

Public health data has detailed coronavirus has had a greater impact on historically marginalized communities of color where testing is scarce. That led to a collaboration with UnidosUS, National Urban League, and private laboratories to provide access to no-cost testing programs and communicating health information to community members.

Advertisement

In partnership with BioReference Laboratories, the league’s testing provider on the NBA campus in Orlando, the NBA is providing free, daily COVID-19 PCR tests at a mobile collection site at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Please visit Appointments.BioReference.com/NBAOrlando to register for an appointment and to fill out a survey.

The NBA is also working with The Fight Is In Us, a nationwide coalition of health officials and other partners, to encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma for virus research and treatments and to share the latest health and safety information and resources regarding the pandemic.

For more information on NBA together you can visit www.NBATogether.com.