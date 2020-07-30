Former President Barack Obama is reportedly set to deliver the eulogy at John Lewis’ funeral.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

Obama is fitting to deliver the sweet message because he notably awarded Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Advertisement

Although Lewis endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2008 Presidential election, the former President and the late Civil Rights icon have built a relationship over the years.

John Lewis passed away at the age of 80 on July 17th. “Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did,” Obama wrote in a Medium post.

“And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.”