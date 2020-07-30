SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Mahomes Takes Note of NFL Players Stating He is Fourth Best in the League

Now, why would you poke the bear? Patrick Mahomes hit last season and torched every defense he saw, threw no-look passes, won the Super Bowl, cashed out, and basically looked invincible. With all of that, it still wasn’t enough for the players to think he is the best in the game, in fact, they have him at number four.

The NFL releases the players list for the best in the league and the NFL Networks’ “Top 100 Players of 2020,” which is voted on by players had him behind Lamar Jackson at No.1, Russell Wilson at No. 2, and Aaron Donald at No. 3.

Let’s now go to the Chiefs Twiter account.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

After the numbers dropped and all the chatter happened Mahomes took note.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Good luck NFL.