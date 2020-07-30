According to a confirmed report from CNN, Russian officials say that they are on schedule to approve the world’s very first coronavirus vaccine by August 10 or sooner.

The vaccine, which was created by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, will be giving the first doses of the vaccine to first responder healthcare workers.

While other vaccines are in phase three of their trials, Russia will only be completing their second phase by August 3rd, which raises a lot of skepticism around the vaccine. Russia’s third phase will allegedly be running when the medical workers are vaccinated.

Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program Mike Ryan says this about the trials: “These are Phase 1 studies. We now need to move into larger scale real-world trials, but it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.”