According to several confirmed reports, comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover are calling it quits after five years, citing it has been a “challenging time” for their family.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” a spokesperson for Morgan said.

He and his estranged wife have a seven-year-old daughter named Maven together, while the 30 Rock star has two adult sons of his own. The couple was married just two months following Morgan’s tragic car accident in 2014 with a Wal-Mart truck, that killed Morgan’s comic friend James McNair and left “The Last OG” fighting for his life. In the Walmart settlement, Morgan received $90 million.

It is unknown whether or not the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, but if there isn’t one in place, Wollover is entitled to half of Morgan’s earnings.