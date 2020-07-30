Tyga has launched oven-baked chicken bites delivery only as a partnership with Grubhub. It is in over 30 major markets across the United States and now now available on the Grubhub app with free delivery through August on orders over $15 or more for all customers.

Tyga works with Robert Earl and Earl’s sons Robbie and Eric Greenspan on the rollout of the campaign that is covered by the flavor combination of each boneless bites. The menu is in a range of “spice dusts” of Black Garlic, Lemon Black Pepper, and more. Also, there will be a dozen of dips that are available that can be regular and sweet potato style known as TygaBites.