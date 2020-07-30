The episode of Marriage Boot Camp that airs tonight will show Harlem rapper Vado attacking his girlfriend/model Tahiry Jose. The clip went viral on Wednesday sparking controversy on domestic violence.

In the clip, Vado appears to lash out randomly against Tahiry. Vado took to Twitter to admit that he was wrong to put his hands on her but the “Slime Flu” rapper claims there is more to the story that will be revealed on the show.

“Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor,” Vado said on Twitter.

Shortly after the clip surfaced, Tahiry wrote a post on Instagram addressing domestic violence.

“First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera.”

The former Love & Hip Hop cast member also addressed rumors that the on-camera attack was staged saying “There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

Tahiry has said that she plans to release a full detailed statement regarding the incident.