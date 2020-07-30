OK, New Edition definitely got it shakin’ in the 80s and Bobby did his thing in the 90s, but he might be reaching with this one.

In an interview with Terror Squad general Fat Joe, R&B icon Bobby Brown claimed that he was the one who taught “The King” Michael Jackson how to do the illusionary “moonwalk”, which the star of the world renowned Jackson family showed off on Motown’s 25th Anniversary television special that aired in 1983.

Even Joe wasn’t ready for that shocker, even asking Bobby to repeat what he’d just said. Bobby was more than adamant about his New Edition story, adding, “He perfected it, but I showed him how to do it.”

