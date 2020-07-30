Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



One thing about Griselda… you are not going to outwork them. Griselda head honcho Westside Gunn is preparing for another release this year, this time his Shady Records debut album, Who Made The Sunshine.

The album will arrive on August 28, which is also Westside Gunn Day in the city of Buffalo. The day was awarded by the mayor of the city to honor everything Gunn has done in his hometown. Gunn is known for collaborating with notable figures for his cover art but this time he turned to his daughter, WS POOTI, to bring it together.

“I live my life based on ART, everything is ART, sometimes you might understand it sometimes you might not, sometimes you might not get the masterpiece until later on, but I knew it was a masterpiece the moment I made it,” Gunn says of the cover.

Advertisement

You can see Gunn’s announcement on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram

Everything I’ve done thus far has led up to this moment, when I said FLYGOD was a classic ppl didn’t see it at that moment, then I dropped Supreme Blientele and made ppl to start believing, then I dropped PRAY FOR PARIS and I knew I had my formula together and I was ready for my first major release album and now it’s officially here “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” every project has been painted diff and with purpose, I know soon I’ll be done rapping but I have to give u WSG on a diff level this project I swear is my best work to date and I know it’s great bc it took me a week to make and not 2 days lol… but this is what HIP HOP is ALL about I feel young on this Album and I can’t wait until I give u this offering, I promise u You never heard ANYTHING like this on @shadyrecords this is ALL BUFFALO 🤲🏽🤲🏽 BEAUTIFUL ART PIECE by WS POOTIE thank u so much Baby Daddy Loves YOU “ WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” 8/28 on WESTSIDEGUNN DAY #CLASSIC #MASTERPIECE #CULTURE #ART #FLYGOD #GXFR #ICON this cant be compared to anything I’ve done beforE it’s IF “FLYGOD” and “SUPREME BLIENTELE” has a baby @shadyrecords @griseldarecords @interscope

A post shared by FLYGOD (@westsidegunn) on