Buffalo, New York’s Benny The Butcher of Griselda and the legendary DJ Drama in conjunction with Butcher’s imprint Black Soprano Family have today released the new project by the Black Soprano Family featuring Heem, Rick Hyde, Loveboat Luciano, Jonesy, DJ Shay, Chup The Producer, Don Cannon amongst others.

The 8-track, 26-minute mixtape is the latest Gangsta Grillz production and the prolific Griselda camp has a new deal now with eOne. Black Soprano Family released a string of quality visuals to complement their smooth delivery over tailored beats in the lead up to today’s release, including “It’s Over”, and the below “Da Mob” & “Quarantine”.