Brandy Releases Her First Album in Eight Years ‘b7’

Brandy Releases Her First Album in Eight Years ‘b7’

Brandy has officially made her return after eight years with the release of hew new album b7. The release is executive produced alongside DJ Camper and LaShawn Daniels. The 15-track offering is the debut of Brandy’s writing skills.

The album brings in Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper and her daughter Sy’rai for features. The album chornicles the journey of Brandy over the last few years.

In addition, Brandy has released the video for the single “Borderline,” which is currently making its presence felt in radio.

Advertisement

You can watch the video and hear the complete album below.