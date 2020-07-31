Oprah Winfrey gave up her spot on the cover of O Magazine for the first time to honor Breonna Taylor.

The mogul has been striking poses on the cover of her magazine for 20 years, but she assured that she couldn’t be “silent” in a column that she wrote. “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover.”

This historic switch up comes right after the magazine announced its decision to end printing, and go 100% digital.

Advertisement

The upcoming issue of O Magazine also features 89 names from the African American Policy Forum’s #SayHerName campaign. Additionally, each page has anti-racist actions its readers can take.