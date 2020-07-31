City Girls release the fifth and final episode of a 5-part docu-series, City Girls: The Series.

The road to City Girls’ second LP, City on Lock, came with struggles and the girls’ strength and support to overcome those struggles. Yung Miami shows you can be a woman and do anything,

In this vein, City Girls participated on a panel to de-stigmatize and aid minorities struggling with mental Health issues. Hosted by Dr. Jessica Clemons MD and included G. Herbo, City Girls, Saweetie, Wale, NLE Choppa and NAMI CEO Dan Gillison.

Advertisement

Watch the full 5-part series HERE.