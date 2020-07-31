LA’s Dom Kennedy and multi-Grammy Award-winning super-producer Hit-Boy have today released their new 11-track Half-A-Mil project which features Nas, 24hrs, and the currently incarcerated 03 Greedo.

This release is far from the first time the two have collaborated together on music, with a history stretching back musically over a decade. Hit-Boy produced two tracks “Still Me” and “The 4 Heartbeats” on Dom Kennedy’s 2010 celebrated fourth mixtape From the Westside with Love that dropped independently back in March 2010. The two would later link in late 2016 to release their initial collaborate project as the duo Half-A-Mil, which originally spawned the self-titled 5-track EP. They would shortly follow up with another release only three months later, this time the 6-track EP titled as Half-A-Mil 2 before releasing their third EP in under nine months with the 7-track EP3 featuring 24hrs and the infamous Quentin Miller that dropped in August 2017.

These flurry of three EP releases acted as the eventual precursors to the 14-tack full album debut from Half-A-Mil that dropped in November 2017 featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jay 305, and Larry June. Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy would again link on Hit-Boy’s mid-2018 album Tony Fontana on the final track ‘Out The Window’. With over two years between releases for the group, the time in between has proven to be a very productive period for both artists individually as they worked on numerous projects yet the coming together of the two will be a welcomed relief for fans of both individually and together a seamless duo.

Hit-Boy has worked with the likes of the late Nipsey Hussle (RIP), Jay-Z, Roddy Rich, Kanye, Drake, Beyoncé, Fabolous, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, Styles P, Travis Scott amongst many more creating numerous multi-platinum hits certified both in America and further abroad. The prolific and critically acclaimed Dom Kennedy himself has released nine mixtapes and a further six studio albums, with his first three charting particularly strong in America. He has collaborated with a who’s who of the top hip-hop artists of the past decade throughout the country including Kendrick Lamar, The Game, YG, DJ Quik, Pete Rock, Wale, Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T., Schoolboy Q, DJ Mustard amongst dozens more.