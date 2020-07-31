G-Herbo is getting more involved in mental wellness launching “Swervin Through Stress,” a mental health initiative for young people who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Herbo details the new initiative and why he chose to do it.

“I (saw) my first murder at nine years old. I was shot at 16 years old. Eighty percent of my friends, their mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers were hooked on drugs. I’ve seen 10 of my friends get murdered… just people from my neighborhood, we endure so much trauma on a day-to-day basis and it’s normalized. We don’t even grieve. We don’t even think twice about it,” Herbo said.

The goal of STS is to make available mental health professionals for young Black men and women who otherwise would not have access to therapy. According to the Tribune, the Dream Team Therapy Fund will cover the cost of three months of therapy sessions for people between the ages of 18-25 with the ultimate goal of providing therapy for 150,000 young people.

“You deserve that. You’re supposed to have that as a kid — a support system growing up. And I don’t think we realize how many of us don’t, so I want to spread light on that to show people that there are so many kids that need your help that you overlook every single day,” Herbo told the Tribune.

Since G Herbo, formerly Lil Herb, got his start in rap he has been open about the trauma he experienced in Chicago growing up. Getting involved in the streets in his teens, the 24-year-old rapper has never attempted to glorify the events that happened in his life while still telling his story in his music.

Throughout his latest album PTSD Herbo details his personal struggles with post traumatic stress disorder.