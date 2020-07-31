The public pressure of JAY-Z and Yo Gotti has led to the termination of Centene’s multimillion-dollar relationship with Parchman prison and the Mississippi Department of Corrections and will relinquish its responsibility for providing healthcare to another company. Courts made the letter addressed to Team ROC, Jay, and Gotti public this week.

The termination of the deal is a win for Hov, Gotti and the incarcerated men in Parchman after Centene’s problematic medical care was responsible for the 53 deaths (25 of those in Parchman) across Mississippi prisons since Dec. 29, 2019. Recently, JAY-Z and Yo Gotti secured legal representation for 227 Mississippi inmates and filed a new lawsuit again the Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and Centurion (the healthcare provider for all Mississippi prisons) to address the deadly living conditions.

In an early July lawsuit, Gotti and Team ROC attorneys submit COVID-19 testimonies that detailed the lack of testing protocol, medical attention, being confined to areas with inmates experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, focused on the lack of social distancing protocols, and the lack of PPE.

“We hope that Centene’s decision to end its relationship with the Mississippi Department of Corrections sends a clear message to Governor Tate Reeves – it’s time to invest in the health and well-being of the people in your prisons,” said Team ROC Attorney Marcy Croft. “There is no excuse for the 53 deaths across the Mississippi prison system over the past several months, many of which were preventable. We will not stop until the incarcerated receive consistent and competent medical care, especially now with the COVID-19 crisis. This must be a priority.”

The next step is to continue to work for Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to prioritize the health of the incarcerated men and provide stronger healthcare resources in Parchman and prisons across Mississippi.

