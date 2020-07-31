Legendary Memphis rapper, producer, and one half of the Three 6 Mafia Juicy J has announced his new album The Hustle Continues on the eOne label.

The album, which is exclusively produced by Juicy J features many of the game’s most notable names in the culture including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Lord Infamous and Project Pat. The premiere track from the album is a new video for “Gah Damn High” feat. Wiz Khalifa. The visual, directed by Joe Weil, is a hilarious reality TV styled production following a day in the life of a quarantining Juicy J and family. Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Juicy’s newest business partner Gary Vee, along with Lena The Plug and Adam 22, watch to see Juicy paint, clean, grow cannabis, and more.

Juicy J has also announced a partnership with Gary Vee, a four-time New York Times bestselling author and Cody Hudson, a museum-showing, a contemporary fine artist with a Nike signature head-to-toe collection to launch the new cannabis brand Asterisk*. The brand exists under the Green Street umbrella, a company long known for creating innovative partnerships between artists and cannabis brands. “We’re assembling the Avengers for weed,” brags Rama Mayo, Green Street co-founder. With more info to come on the company, they are debuting both cannabis and non-cannabis products including 2 graphic t-shirts, 1 long sleeve & 2 sweatshirt designs, 2 snapback hats, a Nalgene water bottle, and 2 strains of Indica dominant flower, one being Juicy J’s signature strain ‘Wildflower.’ Green Street has also unveiled their newest project, a 7-story ‘cannabis businesses only’ office building in Los Angeles, complete with a 4-star restaurant, art gallery, weed social club, an open-air rooftop bar/performance area, and office space for Asterisk* and other cannabis-only brands. Asterisk* cannabis products are available now exclusively at MMD Dispensaries in Los Angeles and online at AsteriskGoods.com

