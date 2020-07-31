Kenneth Petty is really making sure he’s doing his part to be there for his pregnant wife, Nicki Minaj.

According to TMZ, he filed a request to modify his pretrial conditions to be able to travel with the raptress and attend the delivery of their child.

Kenneth recently registered as a sex offender in California after moving there with Nicki, but was arrested prior for failing to do so. The terms of his pretrial release includes a curfew and restricted travel within Cali.

But Kenny made the request in the event the Queen rapper gives birth outside of his curfew.

U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office reportedly don’t oppose his request, so now his fate lies in the hands of a judge.