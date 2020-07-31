The NBA restart is officially underway and the battle of L.A. lived up to its billing. Anthony Davis posted 34 points and 8 rebounds while LeBron James added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the Clippers side of the ball, Paul George brought in 30 points and Kawhi Leonard added 28, but both couldn’t shake the lockdown defense of King James to hit a game-tying or winning shot with the game on the line. Prior to the Clippers’ final possession, James hit the go-ahead shot.

While it was a good game on the court, James and Davis both acknowledge they have a long way to go.

“We’re two teams in the same city and two teams that’s fighting for one common goal,” James said to ESPN. “And that’s to win a championship and bring it to the city of Los Angeles and fan base.”

“I’m worried about my team, and that’s the Lakers,” Davis said. “We can’t control what other teams do, how they play and what they’re gonna do.”

Friday, both teams will have a night off but will be back in action on Saturday. The Clippers will take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans and the Lake Show will take on the world champion Toronto Raptors.