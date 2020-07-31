Lil Yachty Blasts VMAS for Feeling Snubbed For ‘Video Of The Year’ Award

Lil Yachty is sick and tired of the lack of recognition. Lil Boat took to IG Live yesterday after the VMA nominations were released. The Quality Control rapper quickly checked the Video of The Year category but noticed that he was not listed as a nominee. Earlier this year, Yachty released his lead single “Oprah’s Bank Account” for his most recent album.

The single peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts following its release. Lil Yachty and Quality Control dropped Lil Boat 3 a couple of months after the release of its lead single. The song features Drake and Da Baby. The music video succeeded with theatrics and comedic timing. Lil Yachty’s character in the video, Boprah, parodied legendary media proprietor, Oprah.

“I be doing certain sh*t, putting my all in certain sh*t and people try to sh*t and try to discredit things that I’ve done,” said the “Minnesota,” rapper.

He goes on to echo the sentiment on not appreciating being overlooked, despite his hard work.

“VMAs is dumb wack for that sh*t,” said Yachty. “The nominations, all that sh*t is corny. Ni**as don’t be giving me no f**king respect, but whatever.”

Well, let’s take a look at that Video of the Year category. If Lil Yachty was nominated, he would go up against some fierce competition:

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Although validation is not necessary because art is subjective, Lil Yachty feels differently. Hopefully, this motivates him to work even harder.