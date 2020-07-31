Several sources have confirmed that William Roddie Bryan Jr., one of the men charged in the killing of 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, is also a suspect in a child molestation case in Camden County, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the news via Twitter, as well as confirming that the victim was an underage white female.

Bryan, along with Gregory and Travis McMichael, is facing malice and felony murder charges.

The GBI said there was no more information available about the case because the investigation is still ongoing.