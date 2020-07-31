Meek Mill is Rumored to Be Expecting Another Child

Meek Mill took fans by surprise when he unnecessarily announced his split from Philly fashion designer, Milano Harris.

“[We] decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents. We still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding,” the Philly rapper tweeted.

Meek screenshotted the tweet and posted it to Instagram. The caption claimed the announcement was publicly made to protect both parties moving forward in the since-deleted post.

But rumor has it that the real reason for the split is because the Dream Chaser head honcho is expecting another bundle of joy.

An anonymous source told Its On Site, that the rapper is having his third child with another woman who isn’t Milano and he didn’t want to get dragged online for it.

Even if Meek Mill is having unprotected sex with multiple women and conceiving with them, is that still a reason to publicly announce the break up of a private relationship?