“The heist comes to an end,” Netflix’s company Twitter accounted tweeted on Friday afternoon regarding their most successful Spanish language series, Money Heist.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” said creator and showrunner Alex Pina. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel.’ The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Production is scheduled to begin soon Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8) and Patrick Criado are set to join the gang including, Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others.

In 2018, Money Heist became the most-watched non-English series, and most-watched shows overall on Netflix.

Are you ready for the last heist?