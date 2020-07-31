Nicki Minaj has been caught in the middle of Wig Wars between hairstylists, Arrogant Tae and Johnathan Wright.

Hairstyles often accentuates a look. It’s the icing on the cake. As long as most of us can remember, hair stylists are one of the most sought out professions, especially for celebrities. Over the years, Arrogant Tae has become one of the entertainment industry’s most trusted hairstylists with a cliental consisting of Teyana Taylor, SZA, Ari Fletcher, Nicki Minaj and more.

On Thursday, Minaj was set to drop a video for her newest release with ASAP Ferg entitled, “Move Ya Hips.” In preparation for a promo video, she needed her hair slayed and wig on point. Of course, she called upon her trusted hairstylist, Arrogant Tae. According to the mother-to-be, Tae cancelled on her last minute, leaving her to an binding effort to scramble.

Minaj called on Tae’s competition, Johnathan Wright. Wright is building his report amongst celebrities as well. He recently styled Tekashi 6ix9ine for his TROLLZ music video as well as Jeffrery Starr. The latter’s work was met with discord due to Starr’s history of echoing racial slurs.

Tae took to Instagram in numerous post to respond to what he called a lack of loyalty. In addition, he was scheduled to have his wisdom teeth removed and could not reschedule.

“It’s not about being spoiled bt u don’t go against me with ppl who sit n shade me n feel a way about me! Bt Watever it’s life.”

Although the two have since followed each other on social media, Tae continued to support “Move Ya Hips,” calling Nicki his favorite rapper.