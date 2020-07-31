“This is one of the most difficult things I have had to do as an elected official,” stated St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell in regards to office’s refusal to press charges against former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of 17-year-old Michael Brown.

County investigators say that after reviewing of thousands of pages of witness statements, forensic reports, and other evidence, Bell said that the prosecutor’s office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Darren Wilson committed a crime when he killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9, 2014.

St. Louis county’s first black prosecutor said, “There are so many points at which Darren Wilson could have handled the case differently, and if he had, Michael Brown might still be alive. But that is not the question before us. The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred, and the answer to that is no.”

