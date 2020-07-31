Uncle Luke and Swirl Films have teamed up for something special.

The independent TV and film production company recently announced that they have secured the life rights of rapper, entrepreneur, and activist, Luther “Uncle Luke,” Campbell. The partnership allows both parties to produce and develop scripted and unscripted projects highlighting Cambell’s massive and lasting influence.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Swirl Films family,” said Uncle Luke. “Eric Tomosunas’ experience in music, television, and film made the decision to partner with him and his company a no brainer. I am confident that our partnership will be a fruitful one.

Advertisement

Uncle Luke was crowned as the “King of Dirty Rap,” after 2 Live Crew’s Miami Bass music crossed over to mainstream America. Songs such as “Hoochie Mama,” “Pop that Pu**y,” and We Want Some Pu**y,” sparked a battle against the Supreme Court. Campbell spent $1 million of his own money fighting for artist’s fight for free speech.

In 1990, Uncle Luke & 2 Live Crew’s Banned In the U.S.A. album was the very first to receive the RIAA’s Parent Advisory sticker. His efforts is at the core of why artists, especially in Hip-Hop can remain free of expression in their music. In 2017, Campbell accepted the “I Am Hip-Hop Award” at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Outside of music, Campbell has ventured into film, business, sports and more. His 2018 Starz docuseries, “Warriors of Liberty City,” shined light one a youth sports league that simnifically benefited his native Miami neighborhood. With his Swirl Films Partnership, there will be more to come. The company’s projects include popular drama series, Saints & Sinners. Swirl Films also have produced for several networks including TV One, BET, Netflix, Lifetime and more.