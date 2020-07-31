Some elements of society are tired of the momentum being gained by the Black Lives Matter movement around the country and this was proven in Richmond, Va. when a white woman, who appeared to be drunk and disheveled, screamed “Look at that n****r!” at the George Floyd hologram where the Robert E. Lee confederate statue once stood.

As the crowd gathered for the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project”, an event that is slated to be hosted in several major cities around the country, the woman began yelling and dropping racial slurs, forcing the onlookers and event participants to get her away from the area.

The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project is set to make stops in other states, including North Carolina and Georgia, the same route as the 1961 Freedom Rides during the Civil Rights era.

