TMZ reports that WeTV is honoring Tamar Braxton’s wishes and severing ties with her following her suicide attempt. However, her upcoming reality series is still set to air.

The network released a statement saying, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

WeTV sent their well wishes via TMZ and confirmed that Get Ya Life! will be on the small screen on September 10.

The series was originally scheduled to premiere this weekend, but they pushed it back after Tamar Braxton attempted to take her life due to her unhappy relationship with the network.

The reality star revoked her cries for help two months ago were ignored after she admitted that she was pushed to the edge for the past two years when WeTV kept digging up her personal information and airing it for ratings.

Hopefully, Tamar is content with the terms of their new agreement and can focus on her recovery and mental health.