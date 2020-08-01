Accused Murderer Escapes From 12th Floor Of Oklahoma Jail Using Bedsheets

According to several confirmed reports, a man who has been accused of murder and other violent crimes escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail’s 12 floor using only bedsheets.

34 year old Pablo Robledo and his cellmate Jose Hernandez broke a cell window before throwing out a line of bedsheets out of the window and climbing dow to their escape.

Hernandez fell, broke his leg and was caught by authorities, but Robledo has not been apprehended.

Robledo had been in the facility for over a year, facing charges that include misdemeanor domestic abuse, battery and assault, and first-degree murder.