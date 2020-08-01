Britney Spears fans have launched a full-blown #FreeBritney campaign which is urging her to be released from her permanent conservatorship.

Fans are accusing Jamie Spears of emotionally, mentally, and financially controlling the singer since 2008.

The guardianship began after Britney refused to give up her children and was later placed on psychiatric care. She is now 38-years-old and is allegedly unable to make decisions about her career, personal life, and health as a result of the ongoing conservatorship.

Fans believe the pop star is crying out for help with cryptic social media posts, and isn’t allowed to speak out under the terms of the conservatorship.

Jamie responded to the campaign calling it a joke. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he told The Post. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He aggressively denied stealing money from his daughter’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

The Spears patriarch is mostly upset about the aggressiveness of the Stans and death threats. “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats,” he said. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.

“I love my daughter,” he emotionally assured. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Britney Spears’ troubles have played out in public over the years, and the campaign has gotten the attention of Ruby Rose, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Ariel Winter and Rose McGowan.

“Her father doesn’t allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a ‘rule’ he threatens to have her kids taken away,” claims one change.org petition, with more than 100,000 signatures, lobbying for Britney’s freedom.

If the conservatorship was supposed to be temporary, it is sketchy that it’s still effective and she’s almost 40.