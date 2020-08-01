Chad OchoCinco is an open book. The former NFL player was reminiscing about his career on Twitter and revealed that he took something before every game to keep him on his toes, and it wasn’t steroids.

“I took viagra before every game and people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad I wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete,” he said. And when a fan asked why he didn’t take steroids instead, he said having three legs was better than two!”

Chad continued, “NFL tests for steroids, how you gonna stop me running on 3 legs every Sunday, no hat.”

Many followers took his revelation lightly but he reassured that he was dead ass serious. “No it wasn’t a joke, I really took viagra before games,” he said. “The increase in blood flow made me unbelievably explosive in and out of my routes.

Chad OchoCinco was one of the most widely known wide receivers during his NFL stint. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins for a total of 11 seasons.

Throughout the course of his career, he has 766 catches for 11,059 yards and scored 67 touchdowns, in addition to be selected for 6 Pro Bowls. So there must’ve been a method to his madness.